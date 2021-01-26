Jeannie Reid, 59, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Melrose Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking and masks MUST be worn.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.