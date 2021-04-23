Jeanette Nation, 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on April 14, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
