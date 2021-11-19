Jeannette Martha Bearden, 78, of Carrollton, formerly of Douglas County, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
The family will host a memorial service for Mrs. Jeannette Bearden on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the West Georgia Church of Christ in Carrollton.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the church.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Bearden family.
