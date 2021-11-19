Mrs. Jean Thompson Otwell, 92, of Bremen, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1928, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Lloyd Thompson and Grace Wilson Thompson. Mrs. Otwell was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen and a retired supervisor of Sewell Manufacturing Company.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Carl “J.C.” Otwell; brother, Tommy Thompson; and sister, Willene Smith.
She is survived by great-nieces, Stephanie and Michael Redding, and Torey Gray and Steve Hulsey; great-great-niece, Cecille Redding; and a sister-in-law, Jane Thompson.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen with Dr. Stanley McCain officiating.
Bill Miller, Donnie Arp, Steve Sanders, Phillip Wilson and Keith Carter will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.