Jason Rowell

Jason Shane Rowell, 48, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
Jason was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on June 8, 1973, the son of Gary LeRoy “Bill” Rowell and the late Clara Sue Keaton Rowell.
Jason grew up in Buchanan, Georgia, where he excelled in baseball and karate.
Jason’s career in law enforcement began in his early 20s when he became a police officer with the city of Carrollton Police Department. Never one to sit still too long, Jason’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore several other careers.
Jason obtained his HVAC certification and founded Southeastern Allergy Relief, Inc., and a thriving private investigation business. In spite of a highly successful career in these areas, Jason once again felt called to serve his community he loved. He returned to the Carrollton Police Department and soon landed a position as the school resource officer with the Carrollton City Schools.
Jason’s magnetic personality and love for youth touched countless lives through the schools. He was a fixture at Friday night football games and friend and role model to students during the week. Even once Jason’s health required him to leave the position at the schools, he continued as a reserve officer with the department and was always welcomed with open arms by his brothers and sisters in blue.
Even before Jason faced his own illness, he volunteered his time with Bert’s Big Adventure. Every year, Jason would spend a week with children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families at Walt Disney World. Jason was a hero to numerous children and their families who loved their strong, police officer friend and remained close with them many years later.
Jason grew up in a musical family, and he eventually developed into an accomplished singer and guitarist. He joined a band, Southern Komfort, with his cousins and played numerous concerts and benefits. As he tended to do, Jason found a way to combine his passions and eventually joined his church’s worship band, Crosswalk.
While Jason certainly loved staying busy and making friends, the greatest loves in his life were God and his family. Jason’s greatest joy was being a father. He married Amy and made a family with her and their four children.
Jason was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. As his health failed him and he began to examine the frantic pace of his life, Jason searched for a deeper meaning and purpose in his life. Jason came to know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and lived his life to glorify God the best he could. Despite all the hardships and challenges he faced on a daily basis, Jason was determined to be grateful for each and every day he was given and challenged others to do the same. Whether providing free fasting and nutrition seminars or ministering to a fellow cancer patient with a terminal diagnosis, he never missed an opportunity to witness to others.
Jason was determined to make his mark in his part of the world. He made the most of his time on this earth to be a positive impact on those around him.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Moseley-Rowell; children, Keaton Bray Rowell, Avalee Rowell, Abigail Moseley, Nathan Moseley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joey and Tina Rowell, Billy and Melissa Rowell, P.L. and Arlene Miller; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and David Binion; father and stepmother, Bill and Martha Rowell; stepsisters, Jennifer (Nathan) Roberts, Lisa (Allen) Voyles; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
The family received friends in the Fellowship Hall of Carrollton First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Patton officiating and eulogy by Mr. Travis Studdard.
The family strongly encourages those attending to wear masks. For those that can’t attend the service, the service will be livestreamed on Carrollton First United Methodist Church website at https://www.cfumc.com/.
Pallbearers will be Joey Rowell, Billy Rowell, Dalton Rowell, David Binion, P.L. Miller, and Heath Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Carrollton Police Department.
Interment will be in Buchanan City Cemetery with Carrollton Police Department providing honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Police, 115 W. Center St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
