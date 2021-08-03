Jason Shane Rowell, 48, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall of Carrollton First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service
will be on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
The family strongly encourages those attending the visitation and service to wear mask and to do fist bumps. For those that can’t attend the service or not feeling well the service will be livestreamed on Carrollton First United Methodist Church website at https://www.cfumc.com/.
Interment will be in Buchanan City Cemetery with Carrollton Police Department providing honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton FOP, 115 W. Center St. Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
