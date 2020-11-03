Janice York

Ms. Janice Sue Hanson Whitmire York, 69, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1951, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. James Harold Hanson and the late Mrs. Laura Rudene Newell Hanson.
Ms. York worked as an insurance agent. She was an avid supporter of politics and was very involved in the happenings of the political world. Ms. York enjoyed travelling and visited many parts of the world. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George Ralls Jr., and Rebecca Ralls, of Bremen; her daughter, Vicki Perdue, of Fayetteville; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, cousins and her Aunt Ruth Hanson.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Georgia, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Fred Cooke officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be George Ralls, Jeff Matthews, Dalton Avery, Larry Boggs, Matt Cole, Randy Carden and Brian Carden. Honorary pallbearer will be Andy Chance. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
