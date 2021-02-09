Janice Smith

Mrs. Janice Olive (Pate) Smith, 77, of Roopville, Georgia, entered her heavenly home on Monday morning, Feb. 8, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born on Apr. 27, 1943, in Carroll County, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband Wilburn Smith of 61 years.
She was Baptist by faith and attended Mills Chapel Baptist Church in Newnan, Georgia. She retired from Carroll County School Systems as a cafeteria employee.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to cook, gardening, and vacationing with her family.
Survivors Include daughter and son-in-law, Patty Smith and Stanley Smith, of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Smith and Kelley Smith, of Roopville; grandchildren, Kristy Harris, husband, Justin Harris, of Roopville, Barry Head, wife Melissa Head, of Orlando, Florida, Casey Smith, wife, Brittany Smith, of Roopville, Cortney Walton, husband, Heath Walton, of Talladega Alabama; great-grandchildren, Emma Harris and Landon Harris, of Roopville, Thomas Head and Tyler Head, of Orlando, Alyssa Smith, Kaylee Smith, and Rylie Smith, of Roopville, Piper Ervin, Lily Walton, and Ellie Walton, of Talladega.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. Pate and Gertrude Pate, of Newnan; and sister Patsy (Pate) Whitehead, of Roopville.
Due to ongoing COVID-19, the family will receive friends at a celebration of life drive thru at 585 Roopville Veal Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton. Those serving as pallbearers will be Justin Harris, Landon Harris, Barry Head, Casey Smith, Heath Walton, and Stanley Smith.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.