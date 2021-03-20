Mrs. Janice
Taylor Smith, 67,
of Ranburne, Alabama, passed
away on March 17, 2021.
Mrs. Smith was born on Nov. 6, 1953, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Willie Junior Taylor and Myrtle Taylor. Until she became unable, Mrs. Smith had worked at
Tanner Medical Center and Walmart. She was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband,
Kris Smith; her brother, Steve
Taylor; her uncles, Ray, Calvin, and Milford Taylor; and her aunts, Reba Taylor, Lillie McGuire, and Clera Cook.
Survivors include her niece, Stacy Taylor; nephew, Shane Taylor; boyfriend, Tom Tidwell; great-niece, Makaylin Taylor; great-nephew, Kaden Taylor; sister-in-law, Cathy Thompson; half-brother, Wayne Fry; uncle, David Brown; and aunts, Linda League, Edna Key, Betty Key, Jackie Wright, and Judie Sanders.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Galloway will officiate. Pallbearers will be Shane Taylor, Kaden Taylor, Wayne Fry, Dennis Brown, Gene Meadows, Dustin Meadows and Ryan Meadows. Interment will follow in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Sunday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.