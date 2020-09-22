Funeral services for Janice Kilgore Sears, 80, of Woodland, was on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Sis. Carolyn Hanner and Bro. Mike Brewer. Burial followed at Potash Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
Mrs. Sears passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia.
Survivors include: six children, Sara Jane Zylstra (Leonard) of Wyoming, Michigan, Jamie Benefield (Julie) of Roanoke, Clark Benefield (Billie Jo) of Roanoke, Keith Benefield (Regina) of Roanoke, Gene Benefield (Lavonia) of Roanoke, and Nathan Sikes (Katie) of Woodland; son-in-law, Paul Rollins of Woodland; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Lebus Kilgore (Sue) of Griffin, Georgia, Barbara Richardson (Tony) of Ranburne, Pat Gossett (Steve) of Griffin, Georgia, Dwight Kilgore (Betty) of Carrollton, and Reuben Kilgore of Carrollton.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Robert Benefield, Justin Benefield, Josh Rollins, Caleb Benefield, Jacob Collins, and Lyn Richardson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alex Higgins and D. J. Kelley.
A Cleburne County native, Mrs. Sears was born on May 18, 1940, the daughter of Wiley and Delma Allen Kilgore. She was a member of Woodland Church of God and worked at Amoco Fabrics and Fibers before retiring.
Mrs. Sears was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Sears; daughter, Becky Rollins; granddaughter, Joni Rollins; and brother, Kenneth Kilgore.
Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to the Randolph County Learning Center in Honor of Jenny Rollins at P.O. Box 127, Roanoke, AL 36274.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.