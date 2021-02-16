Mary Janice Mangham Koone passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of
80, surrounded by family.
She was born in Bremen, Georgia, on Feb. 29, 1940, to the late Jerry Willis Mangham and Clara Blanche Robinson Mangham.
Janice was a 1958 graduate of Bremen High School. She attended Agnes Scott Liberal Arts College, Georgia State College and West Georgia College.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sue Mangham Meeks; paternal grandparents, John Jackson Mangham Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Dunn Mangham; maternal grandparents, George W. Robinson Jr., and Mary Elizabeth Chapman Robinson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Fred Koone, Jr., of Bremen; daughter, Jacey Williams (husband Eddy), of Bowdon, sons, Mark Greene, of Dalton, and Greg Greene (wife Shasha), of Ningbo, China; sisters, Jinx (Kenneth) Farmer, and Gail Marlow; grandchildren, Austin and Dustin Touchstone, Tyler and Haley Greene, Tanner and Ethan Greene, and eight nieces and nephews.
Janice loved everything beautiful. She was a talented artist, as well as, a creative craftsman and gardener. She was an accomplished horsewoman and retired equestrian instructor. Janice had an entrepreneurial spirit reflected in her ownership of a pet store and an antique shop. Most importantly, Janice was a devoted wife to her husband and mother to her children.
The family invites friends to join them in a celebration of Janice’s life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Muse Farm in Bremen.
Hightower Funeral Home, Bremen, has charge of the arrangements.
