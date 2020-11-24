Mrs. Janice Malone Houston, 74, of Buchanan, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of the late Jerry Malone and Inez Taylor Malone.
Janice was formerly employed as a cashier with Walmart and a member of Baptist Tabernacle Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Houston, son, Billy Dean Houston, and grandson, TJ Robinson.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Robinson, and Teresa and Anthony Bowman; grandchildren, Bo and White, Miranda White, Bradley Owens, Christian and Michelle Evans: great grandchildren, Savannah Robinson, Spencer Martin, Bethany White, Lily Bowman, Summer Bowman and Dakota Evans.
The family received friends on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Baptist Tabernacle Church.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Baptist Tabernacle Church with the Rev. Ricky Shirley and the Rev. Dakota Evans officiating. Music will be provided by Josh Worthy. Sam Pope, Bo White, Christian Evans, Anthony Bowman, Errick Tuggle, Ronnie Gentry, and Greg Daniels will serve as pallbearers. Ray Kilgore and Dewayne Kilgore will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.