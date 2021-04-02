Janice Adelia Duncan (Warren) was born on Jan. 31, 1936, and crossed over into heaven on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
She is survived by her three children, Janet Cooke, and her husband, David Cooke, Nanette Trout, and her husband, David Trout, Vince Warren, and his wife, Tina Warren; her grandchildren, Matt Cooke, and his wife, Teresa Cooke, Michael Trout, and his wife, Angel Trout, Alan Trout, and Michelle Iania, Peter Cooke, and his wife, Jessica Cooke, Jennifer Evens, and her husband, Nathan Evans, Kandace Warren, Rachel Warren, and Ana Warren; her siblings, Ronald Duncan, and his wife, Sandy Duncan, Stephen Duncan, Timothy Duncan, and his partner, Ruby Newton, Jennifer Duncan Miller, David Duncan and his wife, Michelle Duncan, and Judith Duncan; 15 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; companion of 35 years, Don Johnson; and friend and caregiver, Mary Warren.
Janice is preceded in death by her mother, Ola Blanche Smith-Duncan; her father, Eugene Everett Duncan, and his wife, Beatrice Stone Duncan; her grandson, Joshua Eugene Warren; and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Cooke.
Janice was born and raised in Bowdon, Georgia. She was a third generation public school teacher having retired after 24 years of service to the Carroll County school system. She was a member of Bowdon Baptist Church and choir, a member of the Bowdon Area Historical Society, member of the Bowdon Preservation Commission, one of the founding members of the Tap Water Girls Red Hatters, and sang for over 27 years in the Carroll County Community Chorus.
Janice loved her city and was like the Energizer Bunny with her work for Bowdon and the Founder’s Day Committee. One of her last duties was to serve as grand marshal of the Bowdon Founder’s Day Parade in 2018.
She will be missed by all.
Family and friends will gather for the homegoing celebration service of Janice Adelia Duncan at Bowdon Baptist Church in Bowdon, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. The Rev. Tom Compton and the Rev. Justin Richards will officiate. A eulogy will be offered by Janice’s brother, Ronald. Music will be rendered by Mr. Ben Chambers and Janice’s son-in-law and grandson, David and Matt Cooke. Her body will be interred in Bowdon City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to Bowdon Area Historical Society.
Due to the current health situation, please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
