Janice Duncan

Mrs. Janice Lynn Bowlick Duncan, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Mrs. Duncan was born in Welch, West Virginia, on June 29, 1941, the daughter of the late George E. Bowlick and Florence Crabtree Bowlick.
She was a bookkeeper for Carrollton Office Equipment Company for many years and was a member of the Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Billy Duncan; children, Karen McKown; Andy (Angela) Duncan, Scott (Elizabeth) Duncan; grandchildren, Clint McKown, Kelly Cowart, Drew Duncan, Molly Duncan, Hannah Robison, Joshua Robison, Pate Duncan, Chase Duncan, Savanna Duncan; great-grandchildren, Allie Kate, Braylin, Eason and Hank; brothers and sisters, George, David, Jeff, Pat, Norma and Elaine.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Don, Jerry and son-in-law, Kevin McKown.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A graveside service and interment will be on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Donnie Jones officiating. The service will be live streamed on Almon Funeral Home & Chapel Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to Open Hands United Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1818, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
