Janet Baxter Morris, 57, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
