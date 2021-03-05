Mrs. Janet Lurene Jackson DeBorde, 63, of Atlanta, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.
According to Mrs. DeBorde’s wishes, she was cremated. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Mr. Mike DeBorde officiating and providing the eulogy along with his son, Matt DeBorde. The family will hold a Meet and Greet Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service will be live-streamed on the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory Page.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
