Janet Pratt Collins, 82, of Moore Road, Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
The family will have a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. from the chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
