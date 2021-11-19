Janelle C. Kerr of Bremen, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

A family celebration of life gathering will be on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at her residence throughout the day.

Service information

Nov 27
Celebration of Life
Saturday, November 27, 2021
10:00AM-6:00PM
Kerr Residence
445 Little Vine Church Road
Bremen, Georgia 30110
