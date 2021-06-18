Mrs. Janell Carden Brown, 92, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Mrs. Brown was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Bremen, Georgia, to the late John Thomas and Vera Carden.
She was retired from Sewell’s Clothing Company where she worked as a seamstress.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Jackson Brown; her brothers, Forest Carden, Horace Carden, and Johnnie Carden; her sister, Dorothy Carden Austin; her granddaughters, Cresta Brown, Amanda Bohach, Malala Hill, and Diana Hill; and her great-granddaughter, Kaytlin Elizabeth Brown.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, David and Robin Brown, of Jenkinsburg, Georgia, Ricky and Sharon Cantrell, of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Robert and Athena Brown, of Bowdon, Georgia, and Gena and Lee Cavender, of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren and their spouses, David and Kellie Brown, of Yorkville, Georgia, Lisa Brown, of Carrollton, Georgia, Tommy and Shana Brown, of Villa Rica, Georgia, Brett and Bethany Brown, of Woodstock, Georgia, Ashley and Dean Wilson of Senoia, Georgia, Adura and Wade Humbard, of Lenoir City, Leslie and Linus Tuico, of Lenoir City, Magen Brown, of Newnan, Georgia, Courtney Brown, of LaGrange, Georgia, Joshua and Ashley Ross, of Ephesus, Georgia, Sgt. Adam and Brittany Witt, of Carrollton, Cody and Holly Witt, of Bowdon, Levi Brown, of Ephesus, Erin Brown, of Ephesus, Joseph and Beth Cavender, of Forsyth, Georgia, and Elissa and TJ Janes, of Union Point, Georgia; her sister, Peggy Gresham, of Bremen; two sisters-in-law, Jackie Rivers Carden, of Carrollton, and Adel Wingo Carden, of Bremen; 26 great-grandchildren and eight great, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Denney will officiate. Interment will follow at Bowdon City Cemetery.
Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
