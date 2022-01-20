Mrs. Jane Riggs Pope, 89, of Temple, died on Tuesday, Jan.18, 2022, at The Birches in Villa Rica.
She was born in Villa Rica, on Dec. 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Herman O. Riggs and Nettie Cobb Riggs. She had lived in this area her entire lifetime and worked for more than 25 years as bookkeeper and office manager alongside her husband at Villa Rica Feed Mill.
She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers and thoroughly loved the Atlanta Braves. Her first love and main hobby was in maintaining a Christian home for her husband, their daughters and sons-in-law, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and in making sure they had everything they needed to make their lives healthy and happy.
She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends and attended the Temple Senior Center as long as her health permitted. She was a loyal member of Temple United Methodist Church for many years.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but will be long remembered with a smile for the many beautiful memories she leaves behind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby G. Pope; three brothers, Paul Riggs, Carl Riggs, and Frank Riggs; and a sister, Sara Kitchens.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Gary Thomas, of Temple, and Nan and Tim Kelley, of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Tyler Thomas (Dott), Blake Thomas (Kaylan) and Lindsey Kelley Cobb (Brian); great-grandchildren, Tyson Thomas, Kendyll Thomas and Grace Cobb; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with the Rev. Marc Dwiggins officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Camp and Kevin Sutton accompanied by Patty Pritchard. Pallbearers will be Tyler Thomas, Blake Thomas, Brian Cobb, Dillon Swann, Rodney Turner and Phillip Wynne.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
