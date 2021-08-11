Jane Foster

Jane Duffey Foster, 95, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1926, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter of the late Rufus Duffey and Carrie Mangham Duffey.
She was a Roopville High School graduate and a homemaker. She was a member of Old Camp United Methodist Church where she enjoyed working with the children in church.
She was an expert seamstress and found joy in having her family over for Sunday meals.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Foster; brothers, R. Lee Duffey, Charles Duffey and Donald Duffey; sister, Vauncille Barnes; and a grandson, Chris Gillespie.
She is survived by her children, Carol Daniel, Cheryl (Danny) Gillespie, Mickey (Judy) Foster and Randy (Sheila) Foster; grandchildren, Bryan Daniel, Scott Daniel, Michael Foster, Mark Foster, Leeann F. Fleming and Andrea Swann; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at noon from the chapel of Old Camp United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tom Compton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Mark Foster, Michael Foster, Bryan Daniel, Scott Daniel, Richard Swann and Clint Duffey serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Old Camp Church Cemetery Fund at 77 Old Camp Church Road, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, if anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
