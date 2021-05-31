Jane Collins

Jane Dawson Collins passed away on May 29, 2021, joining in eternal rest with her beloved husband, Ty Collins, who died in 1997.
Jane was born on May 5, 1925, the daughter of the late George and Ruth Wallace Dawson, sister to the late Elizabeth Florrie Dawson Kelly, Leonard Dawson, and Anne Dawson Collins.
Jane is survived by four children, Steven H. Collins of Decatur, James A. (Robin) Collins of Carrollton, Robert D. (Bazlyn) Collins of Carrollton and Cathy Collins (Shane) Amos of Acworth; grandchildren, Ty (Andrea) Collins, Amber (Zachary) Aument, Lily Collins, Chris Collins, Cam Collins, Ashley Amos (Will) Siciliano and Abby Amos; great-grandchildren, Eli and Milo Collins, Ava Smoak, Will and Abel Aument; and Evan Nations; and special niece, Dr. Sharon Kitchens Collins.
Born in Hollywood, Florida, then fleeing the 1926 “Great Miami” hurricane, Jane’s family moved to Georgia. In 1943, she graduated from Commercial High School in Atlanta and worked as a civilian for the Department of the Navy.
At the end of WWII, Jane’s neighbor, Mrs. Bessie Collins, whose son, Kimball was already dating Anne, Jane’s sister, had written to Ty about Jane. A welcome home dinner, with a plan of introducing the two, took place as soon as Ty got in on the Greyhound bus from his Army tour of duty. Jane and Ty were later married in the chapel at Glenn Memorial Church on the Emory University campus. The two brothers married the two sisters and remained lifelong friends, with their children being ‘double first cousins.’
Jane and family, due to promotions for Ty with Southern Bell Telephone Company, made lasting friendships in Jackson, McDonough and Calhoun before settling in Carrollton for the last 60 years.
Jane was a devout Christian and former deacon of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 45 years and served as co-chair of the funeral meal committee. Jane was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club, serving at their annual Pancake Breakfast. She was a volunteer with the Carroll County Soup Kitchen where her talents in cooking allowed her to continue to serve others well into her 90s. Many in the area remember Jane for the beautiful and delicious wedding and birthday cakes she baked and artfully decorated.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church Chapel in Carrollton, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Music will be provided by Jane’s cousin, Betty Sue Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Golden K Kiwanis Club and Carroll County Soup Kitchen Volunteers. Per her wishes, her remains will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a contribution in her name to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Dr., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
