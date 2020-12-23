Mrs. Jane Rooks Brown, 79, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1940, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Samuel Duel and Lois Marlow Rooks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland V. Brown; son, Tommy Brown; great- granddaughter, Evelyn Fain; sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenda and Tony McKenzie, Judy Eidson, Leonard Robinson, Harold Marks, Rayford Hannah and brother, Doyle Rooks.
Mrs. Brown loved to travel! She and her husband were always on the go. They enjoyed spending time on the lake, water skiing, camping at the beach with friends and family, and traveling out west backpacking and exploring the mountains. After Roland passed, Jane continued her travels with her sisters and friends. She traveled to Europe, the Mediterranean, and Alaska to name a few.
They grew a beautiful garden every year, and Jane was known as a great cook.
She loved her family tremendously; her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as her brothers and sisters. Always seeing only the best in people, she was determined to not see anything else.
Jane graduated from Mt. Zion High School, where she played basketball and softball, and she stayed in touch with many of her classmates throughout the years. Jane worked at Sewell’s for many years and finally retired from Blyley/Fashionstar.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Stephen Thrower, of Buchanan; grandchildren, Kimberly Thrower and Eugene Fain and Brian Thrower and Miranda Milligan; great-granddaughter; Emma Thrower; sisters and brother-in-law, Sara Robinson, of Bowdon, Doris Marks, of Waco, Diane Hannah, of Atlanta, and Eddie Eidson, of Carrollton; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Cindy Rooks, of Bowdon, Shirley Rooks, of Waco and Myra McElhannon, of Chatsworth, Georgia, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on her birthday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with her nephew, the Rev. Randy Rooks officiating. Granddaughter, Kimberly Thrower, gave the eulogy. Music was provided by Katie King. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Brian Thrower, Gene Fain, Chris Roberts, Jason Rooks, Neal Hannah and Ronald Eidson. Dwayne Denman and James Golden served as honorary pallbearers. Interment followed in Hollywood Cemetery.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.