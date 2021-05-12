Infant Jamison Alexander Schaus-Jordan, son of Brandon Jordan and Ariel Schaus, passed away on May 7, 2021.
He was born on March 25, 2021, in Villa Rica, Georgia.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Reid and the
Rev. Alton Stamey officiating. Jason Bowman, Bobby Craig, Steve Schaus and Kenny Patty will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Fellowship Church Cemetery.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
