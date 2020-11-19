Graveside services for Jamie Ryan Brown, 44, of Carrollton will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. Central time at Levens Baptist Cemetery with Bro. David Daniel officiating and Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at Benefield Funeral Home from 12:45
p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Friday before services begin.
Jamie passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years and best friend, Elizabeth Ann “Lisa” Brown, of Carrollton; daughter, Madeline Elizabeth Brown, of Carrollton; son, Jamie Ryan Brown Jr., of Carrollton; parents, Wendell and Gale Brown, of Woodland; father and stepmother-in-law, E. Perry Jr., and Evelyn Waldrep, of Carrollton; mother-in-law, Lillian Waldrep, of Sand Hill, Georgia; two brothers-in-law, John Waldrep, of Sand Hill, and Jason Waldrep (Suzi), of Carrollton; and two stepsisters-in-law, Melanie Taylor (Rick), of Phoenix, Arizona, and Keana Taylor, of Houston, Texas.
Pallbearers will be John Waldrep, Jason Waldrep, Tim Thompson, Damien Landry, Shain Crenshaw, Chris Butler, and Shane Waldrep.
A Woodland native, Jamie was born on Feb. 27, 1976, the son of Amos Wendell and Glenda Gale Gregg Brown. He was a member of Rocky Branch Baptist Church and worked as a machine operator for Southwire for 10 years.
Jamie loved his wife, children, and his family. He was a big Alabama football fan and was a friend to everyone he met.
Jamie was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Shane Brown; grandparents, F.N. and Bessie Clark Gregg and Harlin and Lema Brown.
