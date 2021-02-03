Jamie William
Causey Jr. ,67, of
Villa Rica, Georgia,
died on Sunday, Jan.
31, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at J.
Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 04, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of
the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery in Dallas, Georgia.
In accordance
with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services will
be required to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing of at least
six feet from those
not in your household.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is serving the Causey Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.