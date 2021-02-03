Jamie William

Causey Jr. ,67, of

Villa Rica, Georgia,

died on Sunday, Jan.

31, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at J.

Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 04, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of

the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery in Dallas, Georgia.

In accordance

with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services will

be required to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing of at least

six feet from those

not in your household.

