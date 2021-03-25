James Williams

The Rev. James
Neal Williams, 94, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March
24, 2021.
He was born on
Jan. 23, 1927, in
Carroll County, Georgia, the son of
the late Mr. Charles Louis Williams and
the late Mrs. Velma Vidue Langston Williams.
The Rev. Williams was a veteran of the U.S. Army having proudly served
from 1945-47 as a military police in Italy during WWII. He worked for General Motors for over 30 years in the trim department.
The Rev. Williams started preaching at 23 years old as an evangelist. He preached his first sermon at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church in Villa Rica. The Rev. Williams was ordained in March 1973 in Lowell, Georgia. He pastored five churches, many services and revivals all over the United States.
In addition to his parents, the Rev. Williams was preceded in death by his brother, Merritt Williams, and sister-in-law, Madalyn Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Doris
Bivins Williams, of Villa Rica; his sisters-in-law, Sharon Bivins, and Inez Radcliff, both of Villa Rica; several nieces, nephews and many, many extended family members.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. T.F. Young, the Rev. Joey Dedman, the Rev. Danny Walters and the Rev. David Bivins officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Bullard, William Couch, Phillip Waldrop, Barry Boyd, Harold Washington, Donnie Willingham and Eric Parr. Honorary pallbearers are Wiley Waldrop and Steve Mendrick. Interment will follow with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard
in Powell Chapel
UMC Cemetery, Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
