James Waters II

James William Waters II, 49, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
James was a lifelong resident of Carroll County, Georgia. He was born on Sept. 18, 1972, the son of Brenda Waters and the late James (Chunk) Waters.
He was a 1992 graduate of Carrollton High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life. James was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Borders Waters; mother, Brenda Waters; sister and brother-in-law, Robby and Leigh Ann Hunter; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Michelle Phillips; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy and LaDayne Borders; nieces and nephews, Avery and Leah McWhorter, Brooke Ayers, Adam and Jenna Hardy, Layne and Jessica Fryman, and a great-niece, Amelia Fryman.
He was preceded in death by his father, James (Chunk) Waters.
The family will receive friends at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Memorial service will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Jay Sutton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Baptist Church in his memory.
