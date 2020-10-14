James “Jamie” Alan Warner, 38, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
According to Mr. Warner’s wishes, he will be cremated. A private visitation and a memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Little Big Jam Fields in Bowdon with details to be announced at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
