Mr. James Donald Wallace, 82, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
He was born on July 5, 1939, in Clay County, Alabama. He was the son of the late Mr. Braxton Wallace and the late Mrs. Fannie Belle Miller.
He loved hunting, woodworking, gardening and traveling, but most of all he loved his family.
Mr. Wallace was an avid Alabama fan (“Roll Tide”).
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Carolyn Carruth Wallace; and sister, Inez Smith.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Mark Lee, of Douglasville, Tina Smith and Michael Harding, of Sugar Hill, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Lavelle Wallace and Lydia Wallace, of Maple Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren, Brittney and Brandi Smith, Patrick Smith, Kaleigh Smith and Mike Chosewood, Ashton Lee and Mayar Karma, and Makenzie Lee; one great-grandchild, Marleigh Hendrix; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Marbut officiating.
Internment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.