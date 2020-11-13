James Dorsey Walker, age 73 of Carrollton, passed away on November 11, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1947, in Carrollton, Georgia, son of the late Grover Dorsey Walker and Elsie Terrell Walker. Mr. Walker spent his life caring for his ladies. He dedicated his love and time making sure his family never wanted for anything. He retired as a mechanic after having worked for Paper Rolls Grinding for many years and was a member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, “collecting” and taking his girls on adventures.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three children and a great-grandchild, Baby Barrett. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Huckeba Walker of 54 years; his daughter, Lisa Walker Shackleford of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Kristin Malone, Lorrin (Jared) Carroll, and Caitlin (Cole) Barrett; four great-grandchildren, Walker Malone, Bo Malone, Hope Malone, and Harrison Carroll; fur baby, Tip; as well as two great grandpets, Bubs and Riley.
Graveside services will be conducted Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. from Community Bible Church Cemetery with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com . Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
