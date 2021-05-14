James “Jimmy” Van Griffin, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, May 17, 2021, 11 a.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Interment will follow the service at Glenn Memorial Gardens in Villa Rica, Georgia.
To send condolences to the family visit www.jcoll
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
