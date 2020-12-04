James A. “Tony” Hagan, of Villa Rica, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.
He was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on March 7, 1958, son of the late Charles and Kathleen Leatherwood Hagan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Dukes Hagan; and a brother, Randall Hagan.
Survivors include sisters, Patsy and David Akin, of Waco, and Sharon and Trace Thompson, of Carrollton; brothers, Greg and Laura Hagan, of Temple and David and Dianne Hagan,
of Villa Rica; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service at the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home and a celebration of life service for Tony will be held for family and friends at a later date.
