James Paul Todd, 50, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
The family will receive friends at First United Methodist Church of Douglasville on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. from the chapel of First United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Carroll Memory Gardens in Carrollton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.