James 'Steve' Curtis

Mr. James Steven Curtis, 64, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Steve, as he was known by his family and friends, was born on Dec. 24, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was a quality control manager in construction during his working career. Steve was an Atlanta Falcons fan through and through and enjoyed attending football games with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Russell Cox, and Newell Lee Curtis; as well as two brothers, Lee Curtis and Wesley Mahaffey.
Survivors include Shonnye Curtis; three daughters, Christy (Dick) Newton, Brigette Curtis, and Jennie Curtis; grandchildren, Hunter (Brook) Jackson, Nic Newton, Tyler Newton, Macilyn Ogle, and Maddilen Ogle; great-grandchildren Ryan, Henry, and Emma; brothers Tony Curtis, John Cox, and David Cox; sister, Michelle McGee, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Wright officiating. The family will hold a private entombment following the service and asks that their privacy be acknowledged by all.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Dick Newton, Hunter Jackson, Nic Newton, Ryan Dodson, Jacob Marlins and Mike Jones will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Newton, Billy Rowland, Craig Welch, Tim Harrell, Rick Shrewsburry and his entire Falcon tailgate family.
Instead of flowers, the family asks those who desire to make memorial contributions to Midway Church, 3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica, GA 30180 or online at https://midwaychurch.com/give/.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.