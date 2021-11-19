James Steele

The Rev. James W. Steele, 68, of Carrollton. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, on Tuesday, May 4, 1953. The Rev. Steele was the son of the late, John David Steele and the late, Estelle (Mann) O’Neal.
In addition to his parents, the Rev. Steele is preceded in death by his daughter, Jammie Harper.
The Rev. Steele made a career as a truck driver for over 30 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Above all, he loved the Lord and served as Pastor for several Churches throughout his life.
He leaves behind his wife, Jean (George) Steele, of Carrollton; two daughters and one son-in-law, Samantha and Eddie Reese, of Bremen, and Sandy Hannan, of Temple; two Godchildren, Jason George, of Bethlehem, and Wendy Linsey, of Villa Rica; two brothers, Bobby Steele, of Temple and Eddie O’Neal Jr., of Villa Rica; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a number of other relatives.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Tommy George officiating. Justice Reese, Rahkim Reese, Jacob Hannan, Antonion Crapp, C.J. Steele and Kobe Hannan will serve as pallbearers.
The Rev. Steele will lie in state in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service, on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In accordance with Rev. Steele’s wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.