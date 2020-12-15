James Smith

James A. Smith,
76, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2020.
He was born on May 11, 1944, in Beaumont, Texas,
the son of the late William Jennings Bryant Smith and
the late Ethel Roberts Smith.
He graduated
from Mansfield
High School, and proudly served
his country in the U.S. Air Force. Affectionately known as “High Pocket”
by his co-workers,
he retired from
Ford Motor Company with 38 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Lankford Smith; daughter, Veronica Anne Butler; sisters, Bobbi Colburn and Bonnie Sue Smith Barack; brother, Charlie Wayne Smith; parents-in-law, Ellis Lankford and Agnes Frances Lankford; sister-in-law, Susan Denney.
Survivors include son, Thomas “Bryan” Smith, of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Jerry Denney and his wife, Teresa, and Russell Denney; sister-in-law, Joann Winkles and husband, Clark; nephews, Thomas Wayne Denney and Mitchell Lee Denney, both of Carrollton; nieces, Andrea Nicole Denney and Ashley Noelle Denney, both of Flower Mound, Texas; cousin, Marie Eason; a number of additional nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his four-legged friend, Hope.
Memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Jerry Denney presiding. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
