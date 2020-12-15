James Smith

James A. Smith,

76, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2020.

He was born on May 11, 1944, in Beaumont, Texas,

the son of the late William Jennings Bryant Smith and

the late Ethel Roberts Smith.

He graduated

from Mansfield

High School, and proudly served

his country in the U.S. Air Force. Affectionately known as “High Pocket”

by his co-workers,

he retired from

Ford Motor Company with 38 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Lankford Smith; daughter, Veronica Anne Butler; sisters, Bobbi Colburn and Bonnie Sue Smith Barack; brother, Charlie Wayne Smith; parents-in-law, Ellis Lankford and Agnes Frances Lankford; sister-in-law, Susan Denney.

Survivors include son, Thomas “Bryan” Smith, of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Jerry Denney and his wife, Teresa, and Russell Denney; sister-in-law, Joann Winkles and husband, Clark; nephews, Thomas Wayne Denney and Mitchell Lee Denney, both of Carrollton; nieces, Andrea Nicole Denney and Ashley Noelle Denney, both of Flower Mound, Texas; cousin, Marie Eason; a number of additional nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his four-legged friend, Hope.

Memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Jerry Denney presiding. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of James Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 17
Visitation
Thursday, December 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 18
Memorial Service
Friday, December 18, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.