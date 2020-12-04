On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, James Lee Smith, a loving husband, father of one, and grandfather of two, passed away at the age of 88.
James was born on Nov. 16, 1932, in Carroll County, Georgia to Amos and Johnie Smith of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He graduated from Roopville High School and went on to attend La Salle School of Business where he studied accounting.
James served as a Corporal in the Medical Detachment of the 7th Infantry Division in Korea on an 18-month tour, and later worked for Aramart for more than 35 years. On Dec. 23, 1956, James married Glenda Hathcock. They were married for 63 wonderful years and raised one daughter, Tracye.
Ask anyone that knew James and they’ll tell you that he was a great man that loved God, his family, and his friends. He spent his time fishing down by the lake, doing word searches, and watching football.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Johnie Smith and his sister, Doris Demos. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Hathcock Smith; his daughter, Tracye Kamperman; his son-in-law, Kevin Lee Kamperman I; and his grandchildren, Maggie Kamperman and Kevin Lee Kamperman II.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The service will follow at 3 p.m. from Hightower’s Chapel with the Rev. Randall Whitten officiating Dr. Corky Addison conducting graveside.
Interment will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
