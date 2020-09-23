James Sample

Mr. James V. Sample died on Sept. 21, 2020, at the age of 80, after a long illness.
Mr. Samples was born on Aug. 16, 1940, in Columbus, Indiana. After finishing high school he moved to Yuma, Arizona. He enrolled in Arizona State University, graduating in 1964. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served until 1969. After his Navy tour Mr. Sample began a career with the National Security Agency at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. After his retirement, Mr. Sample relocated to Carrollton, Georgia, where he lived the remainder of his life as a devoted husband of 51 years to Rosemary Kathleen and father to daughter, Rebecca Lynn, son, James Terrence, and grandfather to Violet Rosemary Sample.
Mr. Sample was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the Phoenix Society and the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Tanner Home Health staff, Kim, Deborah, and Rhonda who were wonderful long-time caregivers who the family appreciates.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating.
Inurnment will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #143.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.