James Edwin “Red” Roberts, 93, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Red was born on Sept. 30, 1928, in Carrollton, son of the late Charles Emory Bass Roberts and Mable Gladys Ashmore Roberts Lambert.
He was a graduate of Carrollton High School where he was an All-State Baseball selection his senior year. Following graduation, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Smith Roberts.
Red had a long career with what is now CSX Railroad, which prompted moves first to
Atlanta, then Knoxville, and
finally to Brandon, Florida. In Brandon, he was an active member of First Baptist Brandon, where he served as the director of Nursery. He was a certified member of the American Society of Traffic and Transportation. He also earned a certificate in traffic and transportation from Georgia State.
After 41 years with the railroad, the couple moved back to Carrollton in 1989 to enjoy their retirement years. Red was a person of strong faith and was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he was a member of the Ted Robinson Sunday School Class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy Smith Roberts; brother, Charles Roberts; and sisters, Dorothy Roberts (infant) and Pauline Roberts Langley.
Survivors include his five children, Diane LeHeup (Fred), of Huntsville, Alabama, Pam Reich, of Canton, James Roberts Jr., of Carrollton, Cathy Burke (Blake), of Charlotte, N.C., and Terri Roberts (Michelle), of
Lithia, Florida.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, as well numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Dr. Stephen Allen officiating. The family has asked that if you are attending to please wear a face mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 in memory of J.E. Roberts.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
