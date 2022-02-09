James Richards

James Dawson Richards, 77, of Carrollton,, passed away on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Mr. Richards was born in Carrollton, on Nov. 11, 1944, the son of the late Gene Richards and Uvera “Beedie” Ricks Richards.
He was retired from Aubrey Silvey Enterprises where he worked in electrical substation construction for over 30 years. Dawson was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, the Andrews Sunday School class, and served faithfully as a deacon.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Betsie Richards, Susannah and Donnie Ray Lassetter; loving pawpaw to Audrey Vera, Justin Ray; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Norton, Brenda and Tommy Muse; brothers-in-law, Cole Loftin, Harold Loftin; sister-in-law, Janie Loftin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Loftin Richards; and brothers-in-law, Harold Norton and George Loftin.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Harris officiating and Mr. Donnie Lassetter giving the eulogy.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Norton, Tommy Muse Jr., Michael Loftin, Brian Loftin, Brad Loftin and Tim Loftin. Honorary pallbearers will be John Robinson, Jamie Robinson, Scott Robinson, John Austin Robinson, former co-workers at Aubrey Silvey Enterprises and Andrews Sunday School class.
Interment will be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Allen Howard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1293 Sand Hill Shady Grove Road, Carrollton, GA 30116.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.