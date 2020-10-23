Mr. James Charles Redmon, 83, of Tallapoosa died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
The family will receive friends 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Minister Bill Gray officiating and Chris Redmon speaking. Internment will follow at a later date in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
