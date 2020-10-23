Mr. James Charles Redmon, 83, of Tallapoosa died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

The family will receive friends 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Minister Bill Gray officiating and Chris Redmon speaking. Internment will follow at a later date in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Share your thoughts and memories on the guestbook at hightowerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of James Redmon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 31
Visitation
Saturday, October 31, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 31
Funeral
Saturday, October 31, 2020
3:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.