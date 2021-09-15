Mr. James Randall “Randy” Harrison, 41, of Temple, Georgia passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
He was born Nov. 2, 1979, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Jesse “Smoke” Robert Harrison and Martha Terry Harrison.
He worked as an automotive body man for Phillips Paint and Body. Mr. Harrison loved working on cars and anything about cars so much so that he and his Dad, Smoke, were planning on starting a car repair business at their home.
He collected and built guns and enjoyed being with friends.
Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by his brother, Jason Robert Harrison.
He is survived by his daughter, Haley Reanna Harrison; his parents, Jesse “Smoke” Robert Harrison, and Martha Terry Harrison, of Temple; his nieces and nephew, Hannah Harrison, Peyton Harrison and Trenton Harrison, all of Mableton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Drew Pounds, Doug Gill, Timothy Mullins, Kevin Brock, Brandon Harrison, Anthony Mason, Ashton Lawhorn and Bradley Harrison. Honorary pallbearer will be Trenton “T-Man” Harrison.
Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements; 770-459-3694.
