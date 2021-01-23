James Cohen Pittman, 78, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Greenville County, South Carolina, the son of the late James Pittman and the late Hattie Bell Moon.
He was self-employed as a logger and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bremen.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Farmer Pittman, of Carrollton; daughters and sons-in-law, Everette and Penny Brown, Dale and Sandi Lipham, and Richard and Jerri Harrison; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Donna Pittman; grandchildren, Chayse and Katie Pannell, Cohen Pannell, Jake Dinning, Blayne Dinning, Gaje Dinning, Taylar Pittman, Jamie Baker, Courtney and Nicole McGhee; and great-grandchild, Camden McGhee.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church in Bremen with Michael Murray officiating. Eulogies will be rendered by Richard Harrison, Donny Chandler, and Dr. J. Howard Mills. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Tim Lawson, Dennis Akin, Steve Puckett, Roger Lynn, Dwight Weathers, and Ken Denney. Seated as honorary pallbearers will be Chayse Pannell, Cohen Pannell, Jake Dinning, Blayne Dinning, Gaje Dinning, Courtney McGhee, Everette Brown, and Dale Lipham. Interment will follow in Veal Community Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew Beasley presiding. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
