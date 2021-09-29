James Murray

James went home to be with God on Nov. 7, 2018, and a private memorial service was held in his memory.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Sherrian Kaye Harmon.
James is survived by his father, Jimmy Murray, and his wife, Lucy; his dad, Larry Covington, and his wife, Deborah; his siblings, Robbie Murray, and his nephew, Kyndal Murray, Brandon Covington, and his wife, Lee, Grant Murray, Candice Murray, and his niece, Emily.
James was a resident of Carrollton, Georgia, he attended Mt. Zion high school. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman.
James enjoyed cooking and working on cars. James you will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts. We will miss you.
Information provided by Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia.
