James 'Mickey' Thomas

James Millard “Mickey” Thomas, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
He was born on April 9, 1950, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late James Earnest Thomas and the late Helen Puckett Thomas. He was a seteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, having served during Vietnam, and had worked as truck driver for over 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight Thomas.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Brown Thomas; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Michael and Thomas, of Tallapoosa, Georgia; and granddaughter, Savannah Louise Thomas.
In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
The family will receive friends at the Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
