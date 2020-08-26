Mr. James Donald Meigs, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020. He was 93.
Mr. Meigs was born on Dec. 7, 1926, in Willem, Alabama, to the late-James and -Maude Mae Meigs. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Meigs was retired from Southwire and was a devoted member of Bowdon First United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, hunting, fishing and water skiing. He also loved attending events that his grandkids participated and “Wednesday night choir practice” for over 50 years with a special group of friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Meigs was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn and Frank Meigs; and a great-grandson, Ranzey Newman.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Louise Kaylor Meigs; his son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Judy Meigs; his daughter, Diane Patterson; his grandchildren and their spouses, Rob and Beth Kilgore, Tyler and Whitney Meigs, Kayla Newman, and Clayton and Shannon Patterson; his great-grandchildren, Cadie Kilgore, Carlie Kilgore, Kayden Newman, Ryder Newman, Hayden Meigs, Hudson Meigs, and Annie Patterson; and his sister-in-law, Shirleen Meigs.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bowdon First United Methodist Church. Bro. Randy Simpkins will officiate and eulogies will be given by Diane Patterson and Tyler Meigs. Pallbearers will be Tyler Meigs, Clayton Patterson, Rob Kilgore, Frankie Meigs, Richard Meigs, and Stuart Teal. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
For those attending the funeral and visitation, we kindly ask that you wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon is in charge of the arrangements.
