James Lancy McElroy, 83, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at noon from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Muscadine, Alabama.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.