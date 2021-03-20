James Lyle

On the morning of Thursday, March 18, 2021, James Emerson Lyle, 79, of Huntsville, Alabama, was taken into his heavenly home by our loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1941, and grew up in Carroll County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard David Lyle, mother, Muriel Morrison Lyle, brother, Elwyn Lyle, and daughter, Susan Lyle Rampley.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dianne King Lyle; daughters, Jan Lyle Caldwell (Tom), and Mary Ann Lyle McCrary (George); grandchildren, Meagan Rampley Audas (Chris), Wesley Rampley (Brittney), Jesse Rutledge, Justin Rutledge, William McCrary, and Ethan McCrary; great-grandchildren, Susan Marlow Rampley, Ember Marlene Rampley(unborn), Judah Atticus (A.J.) Audas; his brother, Larry Lyle (Terri), and many nieces and nephews.
Emerson was saved at the age of 16 and the Lord soon called him into the ministry. After graduating with a B.A. from West Georgia College, Carrollton and a Th.M. Degree from New Orleans Theological Seminary, New Orleans, Louisiana, he served several churches through the years. He served as Minister of Evangelism under Dr. Jerry Vines at West Rome Baptist Church, Rome, Georgia, and Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile, Alabama, from 1972-83, Whitesburg Baptist Church as outreach and evangelism minister under Dr. Jimmy Jackson from 1983-2008 with retirement. God anointed Emerson with the wonderful gift of soul winning. He witnessed to hundreds of people and many hundreds were saved by grace through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Emerson enjoyed sports. He played baseball and basketball in high school. In his senior year his basketball team won the state championship. He was also an outstanding marksman. He, his brother, and friends made many hunting trips to Mexico and Argentina.
We would like to thank Dr. John Waples, Dr. Ali A.M. Hassoun, Dr. Alan Baggett, and the staff and nurses at Huntsville Hospital and the Hospice Family Care Center at Redstone Village for their great guidance and assurance during this difficult time. We would also like to thank our church family and staff and Pastor Darryl Craft for their love, prayers, and support.
A celebration of Emerson’s life will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, with visitation form 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Whitesburg Baptist Church and a burial at Maple Hill Cemetery with Dr. Greg Corbin and Dr. Jimmy Jackson presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Missions Ministry of Whitesburg Baptist Church. 6806 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville, AL 35802/256-881-0952/whitesburgbaptist.org.
