James Lumsden Jr.

Mr. James Oscar Lumsden Jr., 97 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Mr. Lumsden was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Aug. 30, 1924, the son of the late James Oscar Lumsden Sr., and Frances Barnett Lumsden.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army Company A 751 Tank Battalion during World War II. Mr. Lumsden was honorably discharged on Dec. 30, 1945, and was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, the European-African-Middle Eastern (EAME) Theater Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
He was married to his wife, Virginia, for 64 years before her death in 2010.
Mr. Lumsden enjoyed playing golf and played until he was in his 80s. His other great enjoyment was walking the Tanner Medical Center trail. He could be found there most mornings walking his dog and visiting with all the other walkers.
Mr. Lumsden was retired from Southern Bell, a member of
the Southern Bell Pioneers and Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Toye Lumsden Windom and Alan Windom; grandson, Mitchell (Pam) Windom; granddaughter, Lindsey (Jim) Sermonet; great-grandsons, Tanner Windom and Sam Sermonet.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Harris Lumsden and eight siblings.
A graveside service and interment will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Dr. Stephen Allen and the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Witham. American Legion Post 143 will provide military honors.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Windom, Jim Sermonet, Terry Jackson, Buggy Pike, Jimmy Pike and Sam Haney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Dr., Carrollton, GA 30117 or Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Dr., McDonough, GA 30253.
The family wishes to send heartfelt gratitude to the Stewart House family, Sacred Journey Hospice and his caregivers.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.